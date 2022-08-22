Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,199,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,409,000.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerUp Acquisition (PWUPU)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.