Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,199,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,409,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

