Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,381,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,742,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 27.61% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,357,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.05 on Monday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

