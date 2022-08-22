Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,091,826 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,091,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.37% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEEX opened at $10.09 on Monday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

