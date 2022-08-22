Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,260 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $23,337,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,874,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition alerts:

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGR opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.