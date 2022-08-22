Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,329 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,737,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,274,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 618,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

