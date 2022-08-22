Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $14.96 Million Stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,492 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 5.77% of Spindletop Health Acquisition worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,944,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,945,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,020,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,241,000.

Get Spindletop Health Acquisition alerts:

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.