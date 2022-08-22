Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,502 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,128,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,943,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCMA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

