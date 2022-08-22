HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.34. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

