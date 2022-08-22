Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.55

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 9032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

