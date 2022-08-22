Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $516,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

