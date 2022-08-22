Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

