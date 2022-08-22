Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 2.0 %

HOFT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,734. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth $250,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.