HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5,686.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,394,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,488,000 after acquiring an additional 197,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 58.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

