H&R Block (HRB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) recently:

8/19/2022 – H&R Block was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2022 – H&R Block was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.60. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.3 %

HRB traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 2,494,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Get H&R Block Inc alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.