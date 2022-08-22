HSBC Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $15.57 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

