HSBC Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $15.57 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
