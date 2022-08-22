HUNT Price Tops $0.41 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $45.73 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

