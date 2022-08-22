ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the quarter. ICF International comprises approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.05% of ICF International worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $106.07. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,350. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

