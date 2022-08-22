Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Edgewood Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,737,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 6.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 5.56% of Illumina worth $3,052,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,291. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $492.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,378.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

