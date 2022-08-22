ImageCoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $33,183.70 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00233449 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,014,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

