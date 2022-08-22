Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 5.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 3,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $7,672,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

