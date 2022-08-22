Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 71,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 634,951 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $47.36.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

