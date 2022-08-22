Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,287 shares.The stock last traded at $47.24 and had previously closed at $47.25.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

