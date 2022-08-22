Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.65. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

