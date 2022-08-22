Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Purchases 55,110 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05.
Immersion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 504,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immersion (IMMR)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.