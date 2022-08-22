Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Purchases 55,110 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 504,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

