Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases 35,500 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $67,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,610.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InspireMD Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 4,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on InspireMD from $9.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of InspireMD worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

