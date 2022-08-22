Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares in the company, valued at $130,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anna Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Anna Mowry bought 5,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 4.5 %
NAUT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 222,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
