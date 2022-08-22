Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares in the company, valued at $130,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anna Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Anna Mowry bought 5,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 4.5 %

NAUT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 222,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

