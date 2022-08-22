Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Acquires 1,690 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) COO Michael W. Wallace bought 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,066.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 73,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,348.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,498. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 536,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

