Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,498.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 309,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

