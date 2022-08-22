Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Sells 730 Shares of Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,587.93.

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,445. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$115.89 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

