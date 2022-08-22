Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $63.33. 6,963,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.