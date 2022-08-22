Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DASH traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $63.33. 6,963,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.