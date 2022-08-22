Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Sells 657 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $828.49. 119,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $715.78 and its 200-day moving average is $701.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

