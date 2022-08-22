Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 8,518 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LHX traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,779. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

