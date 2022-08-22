Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

