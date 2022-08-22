Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells 1,226 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Target Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,759. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

