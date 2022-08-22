Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,413 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,539,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQMD opened at $10.06 on Monday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

