International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lessened by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

IBM stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,732. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

