Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

