Intrua Financial LLC Buys 983 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $191.45. The company had a trading volume of 999,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,955,963. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.