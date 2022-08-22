Intrua Financial LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

