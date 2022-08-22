Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 441,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $545.90. 29,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

