Intrua Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 310,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

