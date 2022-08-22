Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,542. The stock has a market cap of $357.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

