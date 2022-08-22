Intrua Financial LLC Sells 17,288 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $79.37. 1,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,220. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

