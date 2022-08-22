Intrua Financial LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

