Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.20

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 4682498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

