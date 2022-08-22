Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 22nd (AGLNF, AMKBY, CHEOY, CNR, CNVVY, COUP, CRXT, CXOXF, DNOPY, DOCU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 22nd:

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a hold rating. They currently have C$129.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have 13.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 11.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating. Cfra currently has $238.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

