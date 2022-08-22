Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (AAV, BEI.UN, BIR, BTE, CGX, CR, IMCC, KMP.UN, ONC, PEY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 22nd:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from $6.00 to $1.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

