Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2022 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2022 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

8/16/2022 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

7/12/2022 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

