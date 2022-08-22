Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Westlake (WLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westlake (NYSE: WLK):

8/17/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $106.00.

8/2/2022 – Westlake had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/25/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

7/13/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,980. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

