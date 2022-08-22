Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PerkinElmer (PKI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) recently:

8/18/2022 – PerkinElmer was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $149.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – PerkinElmer was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PerkinElmer is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,841. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

